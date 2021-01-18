Zacks Investment Research Upgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to “Buy”

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock remained flat at $$91.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

