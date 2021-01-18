Raymond James Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE WPM traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$51.56. 143,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

