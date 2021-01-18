Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEAF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.60. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

