SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.87. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.87.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
