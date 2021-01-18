SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.87. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

