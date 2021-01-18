Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

GOLD stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. 16,309,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,999,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

