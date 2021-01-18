Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

Get Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) alerts:

LON:EQN traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.53). The company had a trading volume of 330,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. The firm has a market cap of £427.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.25. Equiniti Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.