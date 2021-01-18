Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.70.

FTNT stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $146.53. 26,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,550. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $155.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

