Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 19.83 and a current ratio of 20.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.