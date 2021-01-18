Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 19.83. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

