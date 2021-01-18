Reviewing Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) & Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 4.91% 5.41% 4.21% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intevac and Strasbaugh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 2 0 2.67 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intevac presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Intevac’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intevac is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Intevac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Intevac has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Strasbaugh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $108.89 million 1.60 $1.15 million $0.05 146.20 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Summary

Intevac beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system that are applied in defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

