National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Critical Contrast

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get National Bank alerts:

This table compares National Bank and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30%

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.36 $80.36 million $2.55 14.00 Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.28 $2.26 billion N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Bank and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Danske Bank A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

National Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.74%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Summary

National Bank beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.