$1.93 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.25. 47,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

