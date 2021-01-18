Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 127,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

Independence Gold Corp. (IGO.V) (CVE:IGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds three exploration projects in central British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

