Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 842816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$100.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

