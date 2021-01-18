RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.89

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 83819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KUT. Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.
RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUT)
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.