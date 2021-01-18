Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Update

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of Emmi stock remained flat at $$967.27 during trading hours on Monday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $958.74 and a fifty-two week high of $967.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $966.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.45.

Get Emmi alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emmi in a research note on Sunday, December 20th.

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the Americas, and Europe. Its offers cow, goat, and sheep milk; mozzarella and fresh cheese, yogurt, drinking milk, and butter; fondue; energy milk and caffÃ¨ latte; ice cream; whey powder; protein products and milk powder/concentrates.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.