Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Drops By 28.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.20. 12,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 533.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

