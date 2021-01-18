The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,867,740.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.