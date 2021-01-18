Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Declines By 28.2%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,560. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.