JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THLLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Thales alerts:

THLLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.