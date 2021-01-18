BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 24,063,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,381,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BP by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

