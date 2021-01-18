(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale downgraded (RDS.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Panmure Gordon downgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ABN Amro raised (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.38.

(RDS.A) stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

