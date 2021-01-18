UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLGY remained flat at $$33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

