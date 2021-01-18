Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MLSPF stock remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Friday. 1,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,143. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

