Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Hits New 52-Week High at $692.00

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 692 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 677 ($8.85), with a volume of 93489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 633.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 492.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £495.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07.

In other news, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22). Insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,795,034 in the last ninety days.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

