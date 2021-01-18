Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $692.00

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 692 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 677 ($8.85), with a volume of 93489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.01. The firm has a market cap of £495.30 million and a PE ratio of 76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22). Also, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,795,034 in the last quarter.

About Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.