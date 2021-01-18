East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 46,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $43,308.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

