BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.52. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.30.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.