East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.31. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$55.32 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

In other East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $43,308.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

