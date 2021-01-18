Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.60. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 98,633,484 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £54.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04). Also, insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Insiders have sold 107,537,237 shares of company stock valued at $406,156,255 in the last quarter.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.