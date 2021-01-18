Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $2.60. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 98,633,484 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £54.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56). Also, insider Trevor Brown sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($391,951.92). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,537,237 shares of company stock valued at $406,156,255.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

