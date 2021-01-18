Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.65. Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 328,407 shares.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 target price on Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.