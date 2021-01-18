ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.50.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

