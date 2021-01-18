John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period.

NYSE HEQ traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

