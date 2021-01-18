AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AIABF remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
About AirAsia Group Berhad
