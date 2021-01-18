Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Up 38.4% in December

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 48,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,350. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

