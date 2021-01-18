Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,069,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,090. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 84,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

