Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Drops By 23.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Atlas Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18. Atlas Financial has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

