Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APYRF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

