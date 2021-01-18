Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,420. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

