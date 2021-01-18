Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.28. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

