Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF remained flat at $$146.20 during trading on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

