Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

AMTI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,780. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

