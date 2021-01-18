Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Sell

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

