Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $128.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.30. 62,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,350. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

