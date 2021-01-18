Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.54. 18,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 20,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,201 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synalloy stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Synalloy worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

