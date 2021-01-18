BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 247,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

TCPC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,590. The firm has a market cap of $690.89 million, a PE ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

