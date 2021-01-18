Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 564,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,601 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $91.72. 592,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,610. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

