trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $760.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

