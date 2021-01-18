Stephens Begins Coverage on First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIBK. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

